Poco X3 Pro Price, Storage, Color Options Leak: How Much Could It Cost In India?

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is long-awaited to unveil the next-generation smartphone in the X series. Recently, it was confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will be unveiled globally on March 22 and the India launch will trail behind on March 30. As soon as the launch date was confirmed by the company, the pricing of the Poco X3 Pro has been leaked.

Poco X3 Pro Leaked Price

As per the website of the European retailer Dealntech, the Poco X3 Pro will be launched in three color options - Metal Bronze, Frost Blue and Phantom Black and will come in two storage variants. Furthermore, the listing reveals the possible pricing of both the variants. Going by the same, the base variant of the upcoming Poco smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space will be priced at 269 euros (approx. Rs. 23,300). On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Poco X3 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space is claimed to be priced at 319 euros (approx. Rs. 27,600).

It is to be noted that these are the leaked pricing that have been tipped by the online retailer and not the final pricing confirmed by Poco. Nevertheless, Poco has not officially announced anything regarding the cost or specifications of the smartphone. So, we need to wait for the announcement of the smartphone next week to know how much it will cost.

However, Poco India took to Twitter to reveal that the Poco X3 Pro will break the price-performance ratio. This makes us believe that the smartphone could feature capable specifications without costing a bomb. In that case, the leaked pricing as mentioned above seems to be apt as it suggests the Indian pricing would be around Rs. 21,000. Given that the Indian launch date is set for March 30, we can get further details at the time of its launch.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Specs

Based on existing specifications, the Poco X3 Pro could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 860 chipset teamed up with 6GB RAM + 126GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM as mentioned above. While the screen size remains unknown, it looks like the smartphone might employ a display with a FHD+ 1080p resolution. A 5200mAh battery is likely to pump enough battery life to the smartphone along with fast-charging support.

Going by the reports, the Poco smartphone in question is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is said to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. Also, the screen is likely to feature a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. The other goodies that we know about the Poco X3 Pro include standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth, GPS, dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is also said to flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security purposes.

Previously, we came across a report suggesting that the Poco X3 Pro could be launched alongside the Poco F3 or F3 Pro. As of now, there seems to be no clarity regarding the launch of two smartphones this month.

