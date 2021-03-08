Poco X3 Pro Storage, Color Variants Tipped: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Poco is gearing up to bring the successor of the Poco X3 dubbed as the Poco X3 Pro. The global launch timeline of the handset was said to be for this month. However, the company is yet to announce the launch date. Even the Poco X3 Pro had also received BIS certification, which confirms the model will arrive in the country after the global launch. Now, new info from 91mobiles has revealed the storage and color options of the Poco X3 Pro.

According to the report, the handset will be available in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The color options of the Poco X3 Pro will include Blue, Black, and Bronze.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Features

In terms of features, the handset is said to ship with 4G LTE connectivity and Snapdragon 860 processor under its hood. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 5,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Upfront, it is likely to flaunt an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

To recall, the predecessor Poco X3 flaunts an LCD panel that measures 6.67-inch. Now it remains to be seen whether the successor will pack an AMOLED or an IPS LCD panel. For cameras, the X3 Pro is expected to sport a 64MP quad-rear camera setup. At this moment, other details of the upcoming handset are still under wraps. However, we will keep updating you once we will get new info.

Additionally, Poco is also prepping up to introduce another handset called the Poco F3 that is said to come as the rebranded version of Redmi K40. So, the Poco F3 might sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and will pack the Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

