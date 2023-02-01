Just In
- 9 min ago Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared
- 17 hrs ago Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Renders Leak: 6.67-Inch Curved OLED Display, SD8 Gen2 SoC Expected
- 17 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Battle Of the Doppelgangers
- 18 hrs ago Vivo V27 Expected to Launch in India February: Report
Don't Miss
- News Cabinet approves Budget 2023; Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget at 11 am
- Finance Budget 2023 Expectation- What to Expect from the Budget 2023-24?
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Myna Supports Winner Azeem Amid Criticism, Says ‘He Has Another Face Which Is..’
- Education Scope and Career Opportunities in Marketing in India
- Lifestyle Tara Sutaria’s Monochrome Monokini Look
- Sports ILT20 2023, Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers: Highlights, Player Of The Match, List of Award Winners
- Travel Best Destination For Elderly Couples In India To Visit On Valentine 2023
- Automobiles Tata Blocked Porsche From Using The Safari Name - Here's Why We Got The 911 Dakar
Poco X5 5G Marketing Materials Confirm Specifications; Design Revealed
Poco is all set to launch its new Poco X5 series of smartphones soon. The series will comprise two devices, the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, initially. The smartphones will go official on February 6, 2023, in the global markets. But ahead of the launch, marketing materials have leaked, revealing some key aspects of the vanilla Poco X5 5G device.
Poco X5 5G: Specifications (Leaked)
The image shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore reveals the design and the specifications of the Poco X5 5G smartphone. The design of the Poco X5 5G looks similar to the Poco X5 Pro. The device comes with a flat side design and slightly curved rear panel. There's a squarish camera island at the rear surrounded by a black colored top portion.
Going by the image, the Poco X5 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. There's a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.
Furthermore, it confirms that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process. In terms of optics, the Poco X5 5G will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 13MP front-facing shooter.
The Poco X5 5G will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, stereo speakers, and an IR Blaster, among other features. The Poco X5 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.
Poco X5 5G: Availability
The Poco X5 5G will debut alongside the Poco X5 Pro on February 6 2023 in the global markets. The Poco X5 Pro is confirmed to launch on the same day in India. However, it is unlikely that the Poco X5 5G will be launched in the country.
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
13,999
-
6,499
-
13,499
-
11,999
-
1,29,900
-
17,990
-
17,999
-
7,332
-
13,999
-
8,876
-
8,990
-
4,570
-
21,999
-
20,450
-
17,999
-
81,000
-
9,999
-
28,252
-
39,654