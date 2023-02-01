Poco X5 5G Marketing Materials Confirm Specifications; Design Revealed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Poco is all set to launch its new Poco X5 series of smartphones soon. The series will comprise two devices, the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, initially. The smartphones will go official on February 6, 2023, in the global markets. But ahead of the launch, marketing materials have leaked, revealing some key aspects of the vanilla Poco X5 5G device.

Poco X5 5G: Specifications (Leaked)

The image shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore reveals the design and the specifications of the Poco X5 5G smartphone. The design of the Poco X5 5G looks similar to the Poco X5 Pro. The device comes with a flat side design and slightly curved rear panel. There's a squarish camera island at the rear surrounded by a black colored top portion.

Going by the image, the Poco X5 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. There's a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

Furthermore, it confirms that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process. In terms of optics, the Poco X5 5G will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 13MP front-facing shooter.

The Poco X5 5G will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, stereo speakers, and an IR Blaster, among other features. The Poco X5 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.

Poco X5 5G: Availability

The Poco X5 5G will debut alongside the Poco X5 Pro on February 6 2023 in the global markets. The Poco X5 Pro is confirmed to launch on the same day in India. However, it is unlikely that the Poco X5 5G will be launched in the country.

Best Mobiles in India