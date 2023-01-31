Poco X5 Pro Confirmed To Launch On February 6 In India: Design, Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Poco has finally confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, in India. The brand has released a new poster, which reveals the smartphone will go official on February 6, 2023, in the country. Additionally, Poco has confirmed that the device will also make its global debut on the same day.

Poco X5 Pro: Design

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been roped in to promote the brand and the Poco X5 Pro device. In the teaser image, the player can be seen holding the new device, revealing the rear look completely.

The smartphone gets a familiar Poco design language. The device in the image flaunts a bright yellow color and a black top portion. A rectangular color-blended camera island houses the triple rear camera sensors and an LED flash. The device comes with a flat side design and gets a black colored frame.

Poco X5 Pro: Specifications (Rumored)

The Poco X5 Pro is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition smartphone. Based on these speculations, it could sport a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood, It might be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the smartphone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is likely a pack in a 5000mAh battery unit paired with a 67W fast charging system.

The Poco X5 Pro is rumored to carry a price tag between ₹21,000 and ₹23,000 in the Indian market. If these rumors hold true, it could be one of the cheapest devices powered by the Snapdragon 778G in the market.

