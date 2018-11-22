Possible MediaTek Helio X40 processor spotted on Geekbench: Most powerful MTK chipset

MediaTek holds a considerable amount of share, especially in the entry-level and mid-tier smartphone segment. The MediaTek Helio P60, Helio P22, and the MediaTek Helio A22 are the latest processors from the company, which offers an interesting set of features like dual VoLTE, AI processing power and a lot more.

However, the company is pretty silent when it comes to high-end smartphone SoC, where the MediaTek Helio X25 was the last flagship chipset from the company. And now, the possible MediaTek Helio X40 SoC (MediaTek MT6779) has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the actual performance of latest chipset from Qualcomm.

MediaTek recently announced the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC (MediaTek MT6771), so this could also be the MediaTek Helio P80, as the difference in the performance is not huge with respect to both single core and multi-core scores.

The Realme U1 is the first smartphone to launch in India, which will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. According to benchmark scores, the MediaTek Helio P70 outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and the Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC in both single core and multi-core performance.

On par with Qualcomm SoCs

The MediaTek MT6779 has been spotted on Geekbench, with the highest single and multi-core scores compared to other MediaTek chipsets. In fact, the chipset scores 2025 on a single core and 6831 on multi-core performance. In comparison with the MediaTek Helio P60, the possible MediaTek Helio X40 scores 34% improved performance with on the single core scores.

The chipset is expected to use ARM's A75 architecture and is expected to be manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process. The Geekbench test was done using a dummy smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS. The benchmark listing confirms the existence of MediaTek Helio X40 SoC, which is expected to be seen on the mid-tier to premium smartphones that will launch in 2018.

