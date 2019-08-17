Possible Redmi 8 With 6.2-inch Display, 5000 mAh Battery Listed On TENAA News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi's subsidiary brand Redmi's upcoming smartphone with the model number M1908C3IC is currently listed on TENAA. It is speculated to be the upcoming Redmi 8, which is expected to launch in China in the next few weeks. Just a few days ago, the Redmi 8 was leaked on Weibo, which now matches with the images posted on TENAA listing.

Redmi 8 Features And Specifications

Though this might sound a bit confusing, the aforementioned smartphone is expected to be the Redmi 7 successor. The company is also working on the Redmi Note 8, which is expected to come with a 64MP quad-camera setup. In this scenario, the Redmi 8 has a dual-camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has an all-glass unibody design with Redmi logo on the front and back. The device has a dot notch display with a bit of chin at the bottom portion again engraved with a Redmi logo.

The listing specifies that the phone comes with a 6.2-inch screen, which is likely to be an HD+ or 720p IPS panel. The Redmi 8 will come with a 5000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent larger than the Redmi 7's 4000 mAh battery.

It is expected that the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top. TENAA is likely to update the remaining specifications of the Redmi 8 in the next few days where we get the complete picture of the upcoming device.

Our Opinion On The Redmi 8 Smartphone

It is good to see that Redmi is offering smartphones with premium build quality even for the entry-level devices. Just like the Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, making it one of the best looking budget smartphones of 2019. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Redmi smartphones.

