Alleged Redmi Note 8 Render Leaks Online, Gets 3C Certified News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Redmi is prepping to launch a new smartphone with the new 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. There are claims that this smartphone could be launched sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. In the meantime, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's Vice President and Redmi's General Manager has hinted that the upcoming Redmi Note 8 is in the making.

Redmi Note 8 3C Certification

While it remains to be known if the Redmi Note 8 will arrive with the 64MP camera sensor or not, two upcoming models have received the 3C certification. These devices are believed to belong to the Redmi Note 8 series with one of them comprising a quad-camera module with a 64MP sensor. The 3C certification also reveals the support for 18W fast charging.

As per a report by Gizmochina, two variants of an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone with the model numbers M1908C3IE and M1908C3IC have been certified by 3C certification in China. The listing reveals that the device will be equipped with MDY-09-EK charger supporting 5V/2A (10W) charging.

Variants of another device with the model numbers M1906G7E and M1906G7T have also been certified by the Chinese certification website. This one will be shipped with the MDY-10-EC charger with 18W rapid charging feature. This device is expected to be the Redmi Note 8 or Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Render Leaks

Besides the 3C certification, a render of the alleged Redmi Note 8 is circulating on Twitter. This render is not final but is based on the speculations till date. It appears to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear and a waterdrop notch similar to the Redmi Note 7. There are claims that the upcoming Redmi smartphone might flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 8 - What We Think

There are claims that a new Redmi smartphone might be launched with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which is a gaming-centric chipset. This one is likely to be an advanced offering and a more powerful one from the company. We can expect it to be a rival to the Realme X Pro smartphone likely to be launched later this year with a 64MP camera sensor and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

