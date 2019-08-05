Redmi Note 8 Confirmed – Is It Redmi's 64MP Camera Phone? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Redmi got separated from its parent company Xiaomi. Since then, it has been launching numerous devices with interesting features. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, etc. have been launched by the brand. Notably, these devices are bundled with many highlights. Now, it looks like the company is prepping the next series dubbed Redmi Note 8.

In a recent development, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's Vice President and Redmi's General Manager has hinted that the upcoming Redmi Note 8 is in the making. This makes us believe that the launch of this smartphone could be not far away.

Redmi Note 8 Hinted!

Well, the executive hinted that the Redmi Note 8 will be powerful than its predecessors. In response to a user's queries on Weibo, Lu Weibing revealed that the device exists and will be more powerful than the Redmi Note 7 series, claims a GizChina report.

Previously, he claimed that Redmi will be the first brand to launch a smartphone equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Linking these claims, we can expect the upcoming Redmi smartphone to use the Helio G90T chipset. Apart from these, Redmi is working on a smartphone that will feature a 64MP camera sensor. This device is expected to be unveiled on August 7 and we can expect the smartphone to be the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi 64MP Camera Phone

Well, the Redmi executive did not divulge any details regarding the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series phones except for confirming the existence of the same. However, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 to arrive with the 64MP camera. Notably, Redmi has been teasing the existence of a smartphone featuring the 64MP Samsung Bright GW1 sensor. This sensor has pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm. It delivers 16MP images even in low-light conditions and pixel-binning for images with detailed colors.

What We Think About Redmi Note 8

Given that the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones have 48MP sensors at the rear, we can expect the successors in the Redmi Note 8 series to arrive with improved features including 64MP sensors. However, we cannot come to any conclusion right now. If the speculations turn real, then we can expect these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones to be bestsellers in the market.

