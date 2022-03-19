Just In
Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy A53 5G To Get Free Pair Of Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy A series smartphones including the Galaxy A53 5Gand Galaxy A33 5G. These phones were unveiled at the special Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week with the Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. It was announced that the Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets from April 1 while the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22.
As of now, the company is yet to confirm when the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market. Besides this, Samsung has announced that there will be a special promotional offer wherein the buyers of the Galaxy A53 5G will get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free. Here, we have detailed this offer available for the buyers of the latest Samsung smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Offer
For a limited time, users who pre-order the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for free. Notably, this product is available in red, white, and bronze colors and is priced at Rs. 7,990. In the global markets, users who trade in their old smartphones and get a discount on the latest smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications
To recap on the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The hardware aspects of the Samsung smartphone include an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset based on the 5nm process. This chipset is teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.
Running Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 5MP fourth macro lens. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera sensor.
A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G along with support for 25W fast charging support. Also, it comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.
