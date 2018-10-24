Qualcomm introduces an Alexa-powered earbuds reference design for OEMs

Amazon's Alexa has become the first choice of OEMs when adding a voice assistant to a speaker or headphones. This is likely due to the openness and the growing adoption rate of the platform.

Now Qualcomm is planning to lend these manufacturers a helping hand by building a smart headset reference design. The design features company's own QCC5100-series Bluetooth audio chip. Once paired with these earbuds using the Alexa app on your Android phone, you will be able to toggle Alexa with just a push of a button on of the buds.

Qualcomm's reference design also comes with long battery life alongside active noise cancellation, aptX HD audio, and TrueWireless Stereo. This will also give manufacturers a chance to focus more on the design, and other features thanks to included Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit protocol out of the box.

Besides, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said the company is expecting "at least two major flagships" with the 5G radio next year.

Amon also told that one of the devices might launch within the first half of the year and the second one in the holiday season. We wouldn't be surprised if manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo or Xiaomi would be one of the first one to launch a 5G device. Even Motorola is said to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G modem into a Moto Mod.

Meanwhile, there are few major names missing from Qualcomm's list of OEMs, namely Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. But if the rumors are to be believed, Huawei is already working on a foldable 5G smartphone slated for a 2019 launch, while Samsung is already pushing ahead with its very own 5G modem.

The company has also announced the launch of its Snapdragon 675 processor, which is touted as the most powerful chipset in the Qualcomm 600 series chipsets. The new SoC claims to offer similar performance as of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and will be available for OEMs in the first quarter of 2019.