Qualcomm Not Happy With Google: Makes A Witty Tweet
Most Android flagships from various brands in the last few years have used Qualcomm processors. However, there are a few variables, where brands like Samsung and Huawei have been launching flagship phones with their own Exynos and Kirin chipsets in select markets.
Google has now joined that list of flagship Android smartphones that have ditched Google in favor of the in-house chipset. As Google recently confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by an in-house Tensor processor, which is said to be based on the Exynos chipset from Samsung.
With a custom chipset, an OEM will have more control over both hardware and software. Not just that, earlier leaks also suggested that Qualcomm was charging a lot of money for their flagship processor, which is likely to be one of the reasons for Google to develop their own processor.
"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021
What Did Qualcomm Tweet?
Snapdragon has now sent out a tweet saying "We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" with a few red flags. We feel Qualcomm has subtly showcased its reaction on one of the major partners, which has only launched Qualcomm-powered smartphones to date.
What Happens To Already Existing Snapdragon-Powered Pixel Smartphones?
Though Google and Snapdragon have parted ways, we still feel that the existing Google smartphones will continue to get support (kernel updates), which is very important for future Android updates. Not just that, we also feel that Google will continue to launch entry-level and mid-range smartphones with the Qualcomm processors in the coming days.
So, if you have a Google Pixel smartphone based on a Qualcomm processor, there is nothing to worry about. On top of that, we also expect Google and Qualcomm to maintain some sort of relationship and we could expect to see the same in future products.
As per the flagship devices are concerned, we won't be able to see a Snapdragon processor powered Pixel smartphone in the near future. Just like Apple, Google will continue to invest in the Tensor series of processors and the next generation of Pixel smartphones, after the Pixel 6 series will be powered by the next-gen Tensor processor.
