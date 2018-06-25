Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 to have 12W TDP with 5G modem

Qualcomm recently launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Octa-core chipset, which is the first dedicated chipset from the US chipset maker to Windows 10 devices. And now, according to a report, the company might also launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 SoC, which could be the most powerful chipset that Qualcomm has ever made.

According to a report from WinFuture, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will have 12 TDP (thermal design process), which is almost double as of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (flagship smartphone chipset from Qualcomm). This means, the Qualcomm chipset will be contending against the entry-level Intel chipsets like the U series, which powers the devices like the Apple MacBook.

In terms of actual chip size, the Qualcomm Snapdraon 1000 will measure at 20 x 15 mm, which will be much smaller than the entry level Intel chipsets, which offers 15W TDP with a physical size of 45 x 24 mm. Though the Snapdragon 1000 might be a smaller chipset compared to the Intel counterpart. However, the Qualcomm 1000 is a bit bigger processor compared to other Qualcomm chipsets.

Increase in the TDP means that the chipset will be able to offer better CPU performance. The jump from the 6.5W to 12W also means that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will be able to deliver at least double the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

This also means that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 could be the biggest SoC from Qualcomm, which means that the chipset might not feature on any smartphone what so ever.

In terms of features and capabilities, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will be able to support up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and can also drive dual UFS 2.1 based storage module up to 128 GB (a total of 256 GB). With respect to network capability, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 could be the first CPU to have an integrated 5G modem to offer high-speed data transfer.

According to a source, Asus is already testing this chipset with the code name "primus". Looking at this development, Intel and Qualcomm will be contending against one another in the per 5G era for sure.

Nokia 7 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Via