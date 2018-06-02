ENGLISH

Qualcomm might release Snapdragon 1000 chipset for laptops later this year

Snapdragon 1000 will produce an output of around 6.5 watts.

    Qualcomm had recently announced that it will be releasing Snapdragon 850 chipset that is designed specifically for the portable Windows 10 machines. Now, Qualcomm is said to be working on developing Snapdragon 1000 chipset that will be designed for the laptops.

    It is being reported that the Snapdragon 1000 chipset is already in the development phase and is expected to be released by the end of this year or at the beginning of 2019. Also, Qualcomm is said to be working on Snapdragon 855 for the smartphones. Apart from this Qualcomm is also working with ASUS in order to develop a high-end laptop that will feature a Snapdragon chipset. The output delivered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 is around 5 watts. Whereas it is being expected that the Snapdragon 1000 will produce an output of around 6.5 watts. In order to achieve this number, Qualcomm might make use of more than eight cores.

    The power output generated by the Snapdragon 1000 will be the company's take on Intel's Core i7-7Y75. The Intel Core i7-7Y75 is specifically designed for 2-in-1 PCs and high-end tablets. When it comes to the cores then the Intel's chipset features two cores (with hyperthreading or four threads) and can generate a power output of 7W and it seems that Snapdragon 1000 will give a tough time to the Intel's chipset.

    It is expected that the timeline for the development of the Qualcomm chipset will be completed by the fall of 2018. Following that it will take a few more months to complete the ASUS laptop that is codenamed ASUS "Primus". There is no information available as of now that apart from the 'thermal design power' (TDP) what all configuration will the Snapdragon 1000 chipset will feature. Also, there is no information available on the specs of the ASUS laptop.

    Also, in one of our recent articles related to Qualcomm had recently collaborated with Microsoft to develop the Windows on ARM project. This collaboration gave the users Snapdragon 835-powered Windows laptops from the OEMS like Asus and HP. Now, Qualcomm has some plans to fortify its position in the PC ecosystem, the company is planning to achieve it by releasing Snapdragon 850 processor here.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
