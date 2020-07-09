Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Announced With 3.1GHz CPU Clock Speed; Upgrades To Look Out For News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has officially announced its newest flagship mobile solution -- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G. This is a speed binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with a peak CPU clock speed of 3.1GHz, and it is the first smartphone chipset to surpass the 3.0GHz threshold.

When compared to the Snapdragon 865 5G -- the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G offers 10 percent more performance on CPU and GPU front. Besides, it also comes with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 enabling up to 3.9Gbps download speeds on Wi-Fi 6 networks.

Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Pushes The Envelope

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G is an octa-core processor with little-medium-big architecture with a peak single CPU clock speed of 3.09GHz. This is also the first processor from the company with support for upgradable GPU drivers for the Adreno 650. So, a phone with this processor might actually offer better performance with the upcoming software patches.

The Adreno 650 can also drive a QHD+ resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate or a native 4K screen at 60Hz. The chipset supports up to 200MP camera sensors along with 8K video captures at 30fps and 4K video captures at 60fps.

As per the gaming front, the chipset is fully in sync with Snapdragon Elite Gaming offering features like true 10-bit HDR gaming and Qualcomm Smooth Gaming, ensuring a stable FPS even with an extended gaming session. Networking is handled by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, capable of offering a peak download speed of 7.5Gbps and 3Gbps of upload speeds.

The processor can manage up to 16GB of either LPDDR4x or the LPDDR5 RAM with an operating frequency of 2133 and 2750, respectively. In terms of storage, the processor supports the latest UFS 3.0 and 3.1 standard.

Upcoming Phones With The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G

The Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion Phone will be the first wave of devices based on the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G. And the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also expected to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, at least in select markets.

Best Mobiles in India