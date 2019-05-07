Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to come in two variants with improved 5G support News oi-Vivek Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is expected to launch in Q4 of 2019

The Snapdragon 855 is the first Mobile Solution from Qualcomm to support 5G network. Unlike a 4G capable chipset, the Snapdragon 855 has to be paired up with an external 5G modem like the Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 to get 5G network.

The latest leak suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will be the successor chipset to the Snapdragon 855, and according to the leak, the chipset will be available in two configurations. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is most likely to use the 7nm manufacturing architecture, identical to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is the current flagship chipset from Qualcomm which does support 5G network via an external 5G modem.

Snapdragon 865 with or without 5G support

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will be internally called as SM8250, and one of the variants of the Snapdragon 865 will have a built-in 5G modem, aka, the Snapdragon X55. Another variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will support 5G network with the help of an external 5G modem, say the Snapdragon X55.

Depending on the requirement, a smartphone OEM can either use the Snapdragon 865 with a built-in 5G modem or the Snapdragon 865 with an external 5G modem, and the Snapdragon 865 with an external 5G modem is expected cost less than the one with the built-in 5G modem.

Brands who tries to keep the smartphone price under a specific price point until the proper 5G implementation might use the Snapdragon 865 without the 5G modem. Qualcomm is most likely to announce the Snapdragon 865 by the end of 2019, and we can expect to see smartphones and notebooks powered by the Snapdragon 865 in early 2020.

Manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are expected to be the first set of people to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Solution.

