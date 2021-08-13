Qualcomm Snapdragon 895/898 To Offer Over 20 Performance Snapdragon 888 SoC News oi-Vivek

Though Qualcomm offered a huge performance boost on the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the chipset is known for getting pretty hot, which throttles the performance. Qualcomm is likely to solve this issue with the upcoming Snapdragon 895/898 processor launching this fall.

According to a new leak, the successor to the Snapdragon 888 -- the Snapdragon 895/898 will have a 20 percent performance improvement on both CPU and GPU aspects. Just like the Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 898 will be based on the 5nm fabrication, hence, the power consumption will be the same.

Coming to the CPU, the Snapdragon 898 is likely to use the new ARM Cortex-X2 core, which will be improved the performance, especially the single-core performance. The chipset is also expected to carry a new GP, which will outperform the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Likely To Set New Benchmark

Qualcomm is likely to offer improved performance and thermals on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. Along with the computational improvements, the chipset will have better connectivity features like improved 5G speeds, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

In terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC is likely to be similar to the Apple A14 Bionic, and might even match the performance of the Apple A15 Bionic, at least in terms of graphics capabilities. As for the ISP, the Snapdragon 898 is likely to support high-resolution cameras over 108MP with support for native 8K video recording.

Additionally, the smartphone will also have improved AI capabilities, which will improve several aspects of the smartphones like photography, battery life, and the overall performance of the device. Qualcomm might also introduce some sort of fast charging to replace the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 technology on the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Upcoming Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC

Just like the Snapdragon 888, most Android smartphone OEMs will launch phones with the Snapdragon 898 SoC, probably from Q1 2022. Qualcomm is likely to announce the new processor by the end of 2021. Hence, we expect brands like Sony, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Asus are some of the brands that will launch phones with the Snapdragon 895/898 processor.

Via

