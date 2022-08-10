Raksha Bandhan 2022 Gift Ideas: Stylish Smartphones For Your Siblings

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Price: Rs. 11,499

The realme Narzo 50A Prime is a trailblazer in the budget segment with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, an ultra-slim form, and a one-of-a-kind Kevlar Speed Texture. The Narzo 50A Prime can double as both a daily driver and a secondary handset depending on your requirement. The smartphone comes with the Unisoc T612 Processor, a triple camera setup, with a 50 MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and an 18W Quick Charging. The realme Narzo 50A Prime comes in two exciting colors- Flash Black and Flash Blue and will come with two storage variants, 4+64 GB priced at INR 11, 499, and 6+128GB at INR 12, 499.

Vivo T1x

Price: Rs. 11,999

The Vivo T1x is a smartphone loaded with features and comes with a frosted finish on the back and a 6.58-inch FHD Incell screen. The T1x has a rear dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera for the perfect shooting experience. The T1x also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for over a day and includes features such as the face unlock, and fingerprint side power button unlock option that provides added safety. The Vivo T1x uses a Snapdragon 690 chip and even houses a Four Layer Cooling System for intense gaming sessions. The Vivo T1x is available in two colors - Gravity Black and Space Blue, it comes in three storage variants, 4+64GB at INR 11,999, 4+128GB at INR 12,999, and 6+128GB at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy F22

Price: Rs. 11,999

The Samsung Galaxy F22 flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity display and a water drop notch that makes room for the front camera. The smartphone has a trendy matte denim design with curved corners for style and comfort. The Galaxy F22 has an MTK G80 processor, a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, and a 6,000 mAh battery that can handle tasks all day long. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colors- Denim Black and Denim Blue and has two storage variants, 4+64GB priced at INR 11, 999, and 6+128GB priced at INR 13,999.

Reno8 5G

Looking for an all-rounder ultra-fast smartphone for your sibling that's also easy on your pocket? The all-new OPPO Reno8 5G is another thoughtful gift for your sibling. It has a streamlined unibody design and is available in two beatutiful colours - Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. OPPO Reno8 5G comes with 80W SUPERVOOCTM that enables up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. OPPO's proprietary BHE (Battery Health Engine) that allows batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity for four years and after as many as 1,600 charge cycles which is twice as much as the industry average of 800 charge cycles. Priced at INR 29,999, the smartphone carries the TÜV SÜD 'A' certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. OPPO Reno8 5G is available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Moto G31

Price: Rs. 10,499

The Moto G31 is another stylish option for the budget smartphone user, as it combines multiple aspects of daily usage from entertainment to photography. The Moto G31 comes with a rounded casing and a triple camera setup on its rear, while the front boasts a 6.4-inch Max Vision display and a teardrop camera. The rear camera on the G31 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, and the front camera comes with a 13 MP camera. The G31 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that will sustain even heavy users for over a day. The Moto G31 is available in two colors Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue. It comes in two variants: the 4+64GB variant priced at INR 10, 499 and the 6+128GB variant at INR 12,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Price: Rs. 11,499

The Redmi 10 Prime is a well-styled phone that is built for efficient multitasking. The phone's back features a sleek and glossy design with a quad-camera setup, while the front dawns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chip and the MediTek HyperEngine 2.0 for its Game Turbo Mode. The Redmi 10 Prime houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and up to 9W Reverse Charging. The Redmi 10 Prime is available in three colors - Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black; it comes in two storage variants, 4+64GB at INR 11,499 and 6+128GB at INR 13,499.

Reno8 Pro 5G

Have a sibling who's a photography enthusiast or a budding content creator? This Rakshabandhan, grab the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G as it addresses all challenges and pain points of photography or videography. The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is an imaging expert backed by OPPO's proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. It can help you take crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios. It ensures batteries stay in good condition for four years-and with the same high levels of safety-to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G carries the TÜV SÜD 'A' certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. The product packs 4500mAH battery with OPPO's 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. OPPO's Priced at INR 45,999, the Reno8 Pro 5G is available in 2 colour variants: Glazed Green and Glazed Black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.