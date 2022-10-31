Realme 10 4G Photos Leaked; Here’s What We Know So Far News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The upcoming Realme 10 series will comprise many models, including 4G variants. In the meantime, a couple of photos of the Realme 10 4G have started emerging on social media platforms revealing its design.

As per previous reports, the series will be available in the global markets starting on November 9 in the global markets. One of the recent reports tipped at the availability of the Realme 10 4G on November 1 in select markets.

Let's take a look at the leaked photos revealed by Gizmochina and other details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme 10 4G Photos Leak

The leaked live images of the Realme 10 4G give us a good look at both the front and rear design of the smartphone. It appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie camera sensor. The live shots also show some key details, including the presence of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the Realme UI 3.0, and a couple of color options -- Clash White and Rush Black.

The variant of the smartphone spotted in the live image appears to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It reveals that the device measures 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm and weighs 178 grams. It is also seen to carry the model number RMX3630, which was spotted on various certification platforms lately.

Realme 10 4G: What to Expect?

While the live images do not divulge further details, the Realme 10 4G's specifications have been leaked last week showing what we can expect from the device. Going by the same, the device appears to flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass protection.

Under its hood, the alleged smartphone is likely to be backed by LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage support. Plus, it is said to get support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM. For imaging, it is tipped that the smartphone could feature a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary macro lens. The other aspects that have been hinted at include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, standard connectivity features, and a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging tech.

Will it Survive in the 5G Era?

As per the existing reports, the Realme 10 4G could be priced under ₹20,000 in India and will be available in early November. There could be some launch offers that might price it around ₹15,000. Given the fact that it is a 4G smartphone, it might make one think if they need to upgrade to it instead of buying a 5G phone. Maybe, Realme can position it as a good 4G phone if it works on the pricing.

