Realme 2 flash sale to go live on Flipkart from 12pm

Realme, Oppo's former sub-brand had launched its second smartphone the Realme 2 back in September this year. The budget category smartphone offers some decent set of features and specifications such as a taller display, dual rear camera setup and others. Realme had the Realme 2 with a starting price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, however, Madhav Seth, company's CEO had recently announced that this variant will be receiving a price hike of Rs 500 and will be available for Rs 9,499. Now, the device will be up for a flash sale on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform.

The Realme 2's flash sale will go live on Flipkart starting at 12 PM today. As mentioned earlier, the 3GGB RAM variant of the device has received a price hike; however, the company has not made any changes in the pricing of the 4GB RAM variant.

Besides, the users who will be making purchases using Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards will receive an additional discount of 5 percent on both of the variants of the device. Users will also be able to avail EMI plans beginning at Rs 316 per month. Flipkart is also offering users a Complete Mobile Protection plan worth Rs 199.

To recall, the Realme 2 offers a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. For imaging, the Realme 2 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. Up front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter. The front camera comes with AR Sticker, AI Beauty 2.0 and others.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 435 SoC which is coupled with either 3GB of RAM or 4GB of RAM. The device is available in 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB and 512GB respectively.