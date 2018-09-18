Realme 2 flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, offers and discounts

Realme 2 is all set to gon its flash sale today in India at 12 PM. The smartphone will be made available for grabs via e-commerce giant Flipkart. The company launched the smartphone last month on August 28, and this is the third flash sale of the phone. The flash sale comes with a limited number of units so if you are interested to grab one, then be ready with a fast internet connection.

Realme 2 price and offers

Realme 2 comes will be up in two variants for sale, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and another with 4G of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The base variant comes with a price tag of Rs Rs 8,990, and the top-notch model is priced at Rs 10,990. Realme 2 will go up against the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro which is going on sale today at Amazon and Mi store.

Flipkart is offering an additional 5 percernt discount to the HDFC bank debit and credit card holder. You can also avail the smartphone with no cost EMI option which starts from Rs 2997 per month. Moreover, Axis bank Buzz credit card holders will get an instant discount of 5 percent on their purchase. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional Rs 1000 discount for a limited period of time.

Along with all these offers, the smartphone will also pack a free case cover and a screen protector. Buyers can also avail the Flipkart exchange program and get a minimum discount of Rs 500. The e-commerce site is also offering a buyback guarantee of up to Rs 5,000 in case the buyer is planning to get a new phone next year.

Realme 2 specifications

Realme 2 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with the resolution of 720×1520 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at up to 1.8GHz

The smartphone is backed by 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB respectively. If that is not enough then you can upgrade the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

The Realme 2 sports a dual-camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel primary, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth measurement. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out-of-box.