Realme 2 Pro India launch pegged for September 27

We know that the Oppo sub-brand is all set to launch a new smartphone dubbed Realme 2 Pro. The announcement regarding the device was made late in August by the Realme CEO Madhar Sheth during the announcement of the Realme 2. Though he did not reveal the name of the device, he did mention that they have a surprise coming in September and the teaser hinted at the Realme 2 Pro moniker.

Now the company has started sending out media invites hinting at September 26 and September 27 to be the launch dates. This contradicts with an earlier report suggesting a September 28 launch date for the upcoming Realme smartphone. Again, the invite doesn't clearly mention that it is the launch of the Realme 2 Pro but it highlights 2 Pro hinting that it is the launch of the smartphone as in the previous teaser.

Price to expect

When it comes to the pricing, there is no official word but a recent report confirmed that the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 20,000. It was speculated to cost more then the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 1 and not exceed Rs. 20,000. Like the Realme 2, the upcoming device is expected to be exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Realme 2 Pro likely specifications

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the smartphone. But for the sub Rs. 20,000 price point, this smartphone is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor. It is likely to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space just like the top-end variant of the Realme 1 priced at Rs. 13,999.

And, the CEO of the company has already confirmed that all the Realme smartphones will get the Android 9.0 Pie update topped with ColorOS 5.2. While there is no word regarding when the update will be rolled out, the Realme 2 is expected to get it early in 2019.

Given that these are the details that we know about the Realme 2 Pro so far, we need to wait for a few more days as the launch of the smartphone is just two weeks from now.