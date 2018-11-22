Realme 2 Pro, Realme 1 bootloaders will be unlocked in Q1 2019; accessories coming soon

Realme, an Oppo spinoff introduced in May this year launched four smartphones till date and is prepping to launch another one later this month. Now, the company has announced that it will unlock the bootloaders for the Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones.

As per the company's CEO Madhav Seth's Twitter post, the bootloader for Realme 1 will be unlocked and the kernel source code will be released sometime in Q1 2019. And, the bootloader for Realme 2 Pro will be unlocked by January 15, 2019. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 2 Pro will get the slow-mo video recording support in the first quarter of 2019 via an OTA update. It was also announced that the other devices are also under consideration for the slow-mo video feature.

Realme accessories coming soon

Besides this information, the Realme CEO also posted a video on his account. He added that Realme mobile accessories will also be launched in the country soon. Initially, the Realme earphones will be unveiled in India by the end of this year. Also, the new software UI experienced by the beta users of Realme 1 will be rolled out to the other Realme phones by the year end. We already know that the company is prepping to launch power banks as well.

Realme ColorOS 5.2 update

Ever since its launch, Realme has been consistent in rolling out timely updates to its smartphones. The company assured the rollout of timely Android updates and security patches. As assured, the Realme 2 Pro received an update optimizing the selfie camera quality and bringing in the November security patch as well. The Realme C1 and Realme 2 will also get the ColorOS 5.2 update soon.

Realme U1 incoming

While the company is all set to rollout timely updates, it has also assured that the Realme U1, the upcoming smartphone from the company will be unveiled on November 28. The device is believed to be a selfie-centric smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. This smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive.