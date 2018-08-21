Alleged Realme 2 retail box image hits the web

Realme 1 is the first smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand and was launched in India with impressive specifications for under Rs. 15,000 making it affordable. Now, the official teasers have hinted that Realme is going to come up with a new smartphone sometime soon. In addition to the teasers, the device is surfacing in many rumors and leaks of late.

Apart from the official teasers, a photo of the retail box of the Realme 2 has been leaked online. According to GSMArena, the photo shows that the launch of the smartphone could be nearing. The retail box appears to come in red and white with a gigantic "2" on top of it and the Realme brand at the bottom. What's disappointing is that we do not get to see the specifications or the image of the smartphone on the leaked retail box.

Realme 2 features to expect

When it comes to the design and looks, the upcoming smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand is expected to feature a similar design as the Realme 1 and F7. The device is said to feature a diamond-cut pattern at its back and an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor as seen before on the smartphones from the company.

The previously leaked images and official teasers hint that the Realme 2 smartphone might arrive with a notch on top of the display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual cameras at the rear. The battery used by this smartphone is likely to support fast charging. The Realme 2 is said to arrive with some key improvements over the Realme 1.

While nothing much about the smartphone is known, it looks like it will feature the latest Bluetooth standard and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. Also, the Realme 1 successor is likely to be priced under Rs. 15,000 just like its predecessor. There are speculations that there will be a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced between Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 14,000.

More smartphones coming soon

In an exclusive report, we had reported that the brand will arrive with four new smartphones in the coming months ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000. However, there is not much clarity on when these smartphones including the Realme 2 will be launched.