Realme 2 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a dual camera setup: Confirmed

Realme 2 is likely to support face unlock

By:

    Realme is all set for the launch of its second smartphone in India, aka, the Realme 2 on the 28th of August. The major highlight of the Realme 2 will be the pricing, where the smartphone will cost less than Rs 10,000.

    Realme 2 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with two cameras

    The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a notch design, dual camera setup, 4230 mAh battery. And now, the latest teaser released by the company does confirm that the smartphone will have a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor, which was missing on the original Realme 1 smartphone.

    Realme 2 speculated specifications

    According to rumours, the Realme 2 will have 6.2-inch IPS LCD Display with a notch design on top of the display offering a whopping 88.9% screen to body ratio. The smartphone is likely to provide a display with FHD+ resolution.

    The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The company might also launch a costlier variant, which is expected to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    The device will have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone, and the device is likely to have a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device the smartphone is expected to have an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. A new leak also suggests that the smartphone will have a water drop design notch.

    The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo with custom ColorOS skin on top of Android OS. Just like the Realme 1, the Realme 2 will be updated to Android 9 Pie as well.

    The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a modern display with a notch design offering a higher 88.9% screen to body ratio compared to the 75.7% screen to body ratio on the Realme 1 smartphone.

    The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone along with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a premium design. The phone will offer a massive 4230 mAh Li-ion sealed battery, which is expected to support fast charging. Overall, the Realme 2 will offer a large pile of offers compared to the Realme 1 smartphone.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
