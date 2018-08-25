Realme 2 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a dual camera setup: Confirmed

Realme is all set for the launch of its second smartphone in India, aka, the Realme 2 on the 28th of August. The major highlight of the Realme 2 will be the pricing, where the smartphone will cost less than Rs 10,000.

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a notch design, dual camera setup, 4230 mAh battery. And now, the latest teaser released by the company does confirm that the smartphone will have a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor, which was missing on the original Realme 1 smartphone.

Realme 2 speculated specifications

According to rumours, the Realme 2 will have 6.2-inch IPS LCD Display with a notch design on top of the display offering a whopping 88.9% screen to body ratio. The smartphone is likely to provide a display with FHD+ resolution.

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The company might also launch a costlier variant, which is expected to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device will have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone, and the device is likely to have a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device the smartphone is expected to have an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. A new leak also suggests that the smartphone will have a water drop design notch.

The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo with custom ColorOS skin on top of Android OS. Just like the Realme 1, the Realme 2 will be updated to Android 9 Pie as well.

