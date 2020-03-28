Realme 2020 Flagships To Have Higher Refresh Rate: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

2020 has just begun and we're already seeing smartphones with interesting upgrades. Like most smartphone brands, Realme is also expected to launch more devices going forward this year. It's now been reported that all the Realme flagship-grade smartphones scheduled to launch in 2020 might feature high refresh rate displays.

Realme Flagship Smartphones

While we keep hearing reports and claims like this, the Realme report seems to be credible. The announcement of having high refresh rates comes from Realme's chief marketing officer, Xu Qi. The announcement comes right at the time where a lot of premium and flagship smartphones are introducing displays with refresh rates above 90Hz and touch response rates above 180Hz.

Realme recently launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. As one of the flagship devices, the X50 Pro 5G offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a touch response rate of 180Hz, easily coinciding with Xu Qi's statement on Weibo.

Having high refresh rates on a smartphone's display has multiple advantages. For one, it offers smoother video playback and a more streamlined and faster response while gaming. That's not all. The user experience is further enhanced while surfing through the web pages or scrolling through menus, with minimal screen lag.

Faster Refresh Rates

Apart from Realme, Google's latest Android 11 Developer Preview 2 has some interesting additions for a fast refresh rate. The upcoming version has a new mode that allows developers to configure an app to work in close coordination with the display's refresh rate.

This means that developers can program their apps to work at a specific refresh rate for enhanced performance, increasing the overall user experience. Smartphones running Android 11 will come with the recommended refresh rate display and match with the app's specification.

Of course, this feature will be an added benefit for Realme's plan to bring in high refresh rates for its flagship smartphones. At the same time, the launch of new Realme ( and other brands) smartphones might face an uncertain delay due to the ongoing battle with the coronavirus.

