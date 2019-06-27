ENGLISH

    Realme 3 New Diamond Red Color Variant Shows Up Online

    By
    |

    Oppo's former subsidiary Realme launched its budget smartphone, the Realme 3 back in March this year in India. The third iteration of the Realme 1 is a popular smartphone in the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment. The Realme 3 is one of the strongest contenders of the Redmi Note 7 which also retails for a similar price tag.

    Realme 3 New Diamond Red Color Variant Shows Up Online

     

    The Realme 3 is available in three different color options- Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black. Now, the company seems to be working on a new color variant of the budget smartphone which is likely to hit the shelves sometimes soon in India.

    Realme 3 New Color Variant Leaks Online:

    The Realme 3 is soon going to be available in a 'Diamond Red' color option. The new variant will also feature a gradient design as the remaining three models. The new color option of the device has been leaked by the known tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The image leaked by Aggarwal clearly shows the diamond-cut design.

    The new Diamond Red color variant also has a dual-tone shade like the Dynamic Black color option of the device. The upper half of the upcoming variant has a reddish texture on top followed with purple and blue hue at the bottom. The new color option looks appealing in the leaked images.

    Realme 3 Quick Specifications And Features:

    The Realme 3 offers a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display features a waterdrop style notch for the front camera. The notch houses a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the device comprises of a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader.

    The camera module packs a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera feature includes HDR, Portrait, Beauty Mode and supports video recording of 1080p@30fps. A MediaTek Helio P70 chipset powers the device. The Realme 3 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configuration.

     

    The internal memory is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone boots on Android Pie with a Color OS 6.0 skin on top. The Realme 3 churns its power from a 4,230mAh battery unit. However, there is no fast charging support.

    What Do We think About The Realme 3 Smartphone?

    The Realme 3 is one of the best budget smartphones which you can buy in India under Rs. 10,000 price segment. With the modern features such as a big display with waterdrop notch, a dual-camera setup, and a mid-range processor makes it a capable smartphone.

    The primary competitors of the Realme 3 are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Galaxy M10, Honor 10 Lite, and others. If a budget smartphone is your priority then you can check all the aforementioned options.

    Realme 3
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
