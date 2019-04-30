Realme 3 variant with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage launched for Rs. 9,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme 3 is now available in a new variant.

In March this year, Realme announced the launch of the Realme 3 smartphone in India. Initially, the device was launched in two RAM and storage variants and now the company has brought the third variant.

At the time of its launch, the Realme 3 was introduced in two storage variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. Now, the company has taken to Twitter to announce a third variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 9,999.

Realme 3 open sale

Recently, the Realme 3 was made available on open sale. All the variants and color options will be available 24x7 for fans to grab them at any time. Even the newly launched 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant will join the open sale starting from May 2. Notably, it is no different from the other variants in terms of specifications and features except for the change in RAM and storage.

Realme 3 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Realme 3 bestows a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device features a 3D gradient unibody design and gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with the ad-free ColorOS 6.0 with interested features.

For imaging, the Realme smartphone makes use of a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The camera comes with features such as Chroma Boost, Nightscape mode, Portrait Mode, Hybrid HDR mode and AI scene recognition. There is a 13MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

It comes packed with standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage. The device is powered by a capacious 4230mAh battery operating within it.