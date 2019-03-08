Realme 3’s Nightscape mode will be rolled out to all Realme smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu All Realme smartphones will get the Nightscape mode for better photography even in low-night.

These days, smartphone camera grabs a lot of attention from buyers. Eventually, every new phone has a camera mode meant to capture decent photos even in low-light conditions. Likewise, the newly launched Realme 3 features the Nightscape mode that will be integrated with multi-frame exposure and AI. It is touted to let users click bright images even in low-light conditions by enhancing colors and reducing blur.

Nightscape mode

Now, Realme has announced that this feature on the Realme 3 will be rolled out to all the smartphones launched by the company till date. The Nightscape mode will be rolled out to the other Realme smartphones soon, announced the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. However, there is no word regarding a specific timeline of when to expect this to happen.

Besides this feature, the smartphone also comes with the Chroma Boost feature for the first time in this price point. There are other camera features such as PDAF fast focusing and Hybrid HDR as well.

ColorOS 6.0

Notably, this smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0. It has already been confirmed by the company at the launch event that all the Realme smartphones launched till date will receive the ColorOS 6.0 update. This version of the custom ROM was announced late last year and brings many notable features such as an ad-free user experience, borderless design and more.

Realme 3 price

Realme 3 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. It will go on sale on March 12 at 12 PM via Flipkart. It comes with Rs. 500 instant discount from HDFC and up to Rs. 5,300 worth benefits from Reliance Jio.