Realme 3 Pro gets new software update: Improves slow-motion video recording

On the first flash sale, Realme sold more than 1,70,000 Realme 3 Pro smartphones, which is the flagship model from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Before the device reaches the user's hand, the company has released a new software update, which is state to improve the overall performance of the smartphone, and it also enhances the overall stability while shooting 960fps super slow motion videos.

The software update comes with the build number RMX1851EX_11_A.12, and the update is available for all three variants of the Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The update weighs under 200 MB and is rolling out in a phased manner.

How to install the latest software update?

To install the latest patch, make sure that your smartphone is connected to high-speed internet (preferably using Wi-Fi) and check for the software update from the settings menu. Make sure that your smartphone has at least 1 GB of free internal memory for a smoother update experience.

Realme 3 Pro top features

Like most of the mid-tier smartphones of 2019, the Realme 3 Pro has a water-drop notch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

The device has a dual camera setup at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Do note that, the primary 16 MP camera used on the Realme 3 Pro is identical to the one used on the OnePlus 6T, the flagship smartphone from OnePlus.

The Realme is also the only smartphone in the segment which can support Fortnite and can also record super slow motion videos, albeit, at 720p resolution.

A 4045 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with 20W VOOC 3.0 charging support which can refill the battery from 0 to100% in just 80 minutes. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

