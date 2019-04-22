ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro launch: Watch the live stream here

    Realme 3 Pro is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

    By
    |

    Finally, the D-Day is here, where Realme is all set to unveil the smartphone that awakes the speed, aka, the Realme 3 Pro. Looking at the numerous amount of leaks and official teaser, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to be the most powerful Realme smartphone, which is scheduled to go head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    Realme 3 Pro launch: Watch the live stream here

     

    Watch the launch event here

    The launch event is scheduled to happen on the 22nd of April @ 12:30 PM in New Delhi and the presentation will be broadcasted live on Realme India official website, Facebook, and YouTube. Along with the Realme 3 Pro, the company is most likely to launch the Realme C2 as well.

    Realme 3 Pro possible specifications

    The Realme 3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3 or a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch, offering FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC is most likely to power the Realme 3 Pro with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage on the base variant, which might go up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    The Realme 3 Pro is most likely to feature a dual camera setup with a 16 MP Sony RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is speculated to feature a 25 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

     

    The device will carry a battery with at least 4000 mAh capacity, with support for fast charging, and the device is most likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. 

    Considering the aggressive pricing strategy from Realme, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 14,000 for the base variant, and the device will offer fierce competition to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is selling like hot cakes in India.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
