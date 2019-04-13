Realme 3 Pro most likely to come with OnePlus 6T's 16 MP camera sensor News oi-Vivek Realme 3 Pro will launch on the 22nd of April

Realme is getting ready to launch it's first "Pro" smartphone of 2019 to compete with other "Pro" smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will be unveiled in India on the 22nd of April, in New Delhi.

Thanks to Ishan Agarwal, now we have a bit more information on the camera capability of the Realme 3 Pro, which is expected to compete against the best-selling mid-tier smartphone from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

According to the latest leak from Ishan, the Realme 3 Pro is most likely to use a 16 MP Sony IMX519 sensor, the same sensor used on the OnePlus 6T, the current flagship smartphone from OnePlus. Using software algorithm, the Realme 3 Pro will be able to capture a mammoth 63.7MP high-resolution images with a native pixel resolution of 6912x9216.

Compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro

The image captured on the Realme 3 Pro is being compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the photo shot on the Realme 3 Pro has more colors with an additional amount of details compared to the photo shot on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Just obtained this camera comparison between Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro and eye-opening EXIF data exclusively as you all were interested in knowing how good #Realme3Pro camera is gonna be. Your question must be how is the resolution so high- 6912x9216 pixels i.e. 63.7MP! pic.twitter.com/j6v43zJcn3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 12, 2019

Realme 3 Pro possible specifications

The Realme 3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, similar to the one found on the Realme U1 and the Realme 3 Pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage for the base variant, whereas the high-end variant is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a big battery (with at least 4000 mAh battery) with support for fast Super VOOC charging via USB type C. Lastly; the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Color OS 6.0 skin on top.