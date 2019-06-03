Realme 3 Pro Open Sale Via Flipkart And Realme Website News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is a spin-off from Oppo, which was launched back in May 2018. The company is a direct rival to the dominant Chinese brand Xiaomi. Initially, it was launched as an online-only smartphone brand but it started expanding its offline presence. The latest flagship smartphone - Realme 3 Pro was made available offline last week and now it has gone on open sale.

Initially, the Realme 3 Pro was available via flash sale model and witnessed tremendous response from buyers. After the same, it was made available offline since last week so that interested buyers can get hold of the same via any of the 8,000 retail stores across the country. Now, the device is available on open sale via both Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Realme 3 Pro Open Sale In India

Recently, during the Realme Summer Surprise Sale for three days, the company made the Realme 3 Pro available on open sale so that buyers can purchase it 24x7 via both Flipkart and Realme.com. After the sale, the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that it will go on open sale via the two online channels.

So, there is no more flash sales of this Realme smartphone and buyers can get hold of the device as and when they need. Notably, all the variants of the smartphone and all the color options will be available for purchase 24x7.

Realme 3 Pro Price In India

Realme 3 Pro has been launched in India in April in three storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 13,999. The mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 15,999. And, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 16,999. The device has been launched in three color variants - Nitro Blue, Carbon Gray and Lightning Purple.

What Do We Think About Realme 3 Pro?

Realme 3 Pro (review) is one of the affordable smartphones that is a good buy if you are on a budget. If you want a value for money smartphone without burning a hole in your wallet, then you should get your hands on it. The device comes with many features and design elements that are seen in the high-end flagships and offers an acceptable performance that isn't disappointing.