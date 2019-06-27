Realme 3 Pro Update Rolls Out Theme Store, 240fps Slo-Mo Video Support And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that rolls out timely software updates to its offerings. The company has been rolling out the Android 9 Pie update topped with ColorOS 6.0 its smartphones for the past few months. Recently, the Realme 1 and Realme U1 smartphones received the update and now the Realme 3 Pro has hit the headlines.

Well, the Realme 3 Pro was launched with ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie back in April this year. Now, this smartphone has received an update, which is a part of the monthly update that the device will get. The Realme 3 Pro gets several new features including navigation gestures, a lockscreen magazine, 240fps slo-mo video recording support and June security patch.

Realme 3 Pro Changelog

As per the changelog of the update, the Realme 3 Pro has got many new systems apps that were recently added to the other Realme smartphones as a part of the ColorOS 6 update. These changes include a Theme Store for users to download themes with icon packs, wallpapers and various unlocking gestures for the lockscreen.

Also, the App Market is an alternative app for users. Notably, the Game Center is an app store only for games while the App Market is a generic one. As of now, there is no clarity regarding why Realme launched the dedicated app store but it could be a preventive measure taken by the company to safeguard it from against taken by the US government against select Chinese companies.

As a part of the Realme 3 Pro update, the smartphone gets navigation gesture that is between the ones added to Android Q Beta 3 and MIUI. This new feature lets users swipe inwards from the left of the display's right edge for the back gesture. Previously, users had to choose the same from the split bottom bar, two-button system rolled out with Android Pie or the three-button navigational bar.

When To Expect This Update?

This is an OTA update to the Realme 3 Pro is expected to be rolled out in phases for all the users. So, you will get a notification to install the update. If not, you can download the update package and proceed with the installation manually. Regarding the update, it is good to see the Oppo spin-off remain consistent in rolling out timely updates to its smartphones.

