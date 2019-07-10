ENGLISH

    Realme 3i Confirmed To Launch On July 15th With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC

    By
    |

    Flipkart the sale partner for Realme X has officially confirmed that the Realme 3i will launch along the Realme X, and both smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Flipkart has gone a step ahead and confirmed some of the actual specifications of the Realme 3i with a dual-tone rear panel.

    Realme 3i Confirmed To Launch On July 15th With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC

     

    Powered By The Helio P60 SoC

    Remember the Realme 1? the first Realme smartphone to launch in India? The chipset that was featured on the Realme 1 is also seen on the Realme 3i, which is a bit of a strange move from the company, as Realme does have a couple of smartphones in India with the much powerful MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

    Just like the Realme 3, the Realme 3i has a big 4230 mAh battery, which is the biggest capacity battery that we have seen on a Realme smartphone. Similarly, the Flipkart teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display.

    The Realme 3i has a gradient design at the back with patterns similar to the one seen on the Realme C2. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup, and the primary camera is most likely to be the newly announced 64 MP GW-1 sensor from Samsung.

    Realme 3i Expected Pricing

    The Realme 3i is expected to be priced in between the Realme 3 and the Realme 3 Pro. So, the smartphone might retail for Rs. 12,000 in India, and is likely to compete against the Redmi Note 7S, which is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 48 MP camera (Samsung GM-1 sensor).

    What Do We Think About The Realme 3i

    The Realme 3i looks like a great budget smartphone from the leaked specifications. However, it is too early to judge the smartphone, as we are yet to know most of the features offered by the device, and the pricing will also play an important role while judging the performance of the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 3i.

    Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
