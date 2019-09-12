Realme 5 Offline Sale Debuts In India: Price And Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme 5 is one of the budget smartphones in the Indian market. This smartphone carries the credits of being the most affordable one to sport quad rear cameras. The smartphone was available as a Flipkart exclusive for so long and now it is available offline as well.

Previously, the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth assured that the smartphone will be made available via offline retailers. Now, he has taken to Twitter to reveal that the device can be purchased via the offline partners of the brand. Notably, the device was already put on sale online several times and has been selling quite well.

Realme 5 Price In India

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched in India in August. Both these smartphones have quad cameras at the rear and come at pocketable pricing. The Realme 5 comes in three storage variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

The device is available in Crystal Purple and Crystal Blue colors and will come with attractive launch offers online. We are yet to know if offline retailers will also provide these benefits.

Realme 5 Specifications And Features

To recap, Realme 5 adorns a Crystal Design with a holographic color effect and flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-Drop display with a screen-to-body ratio of 78%. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, which makes it the first smartphone in India to feature this chipset.

In terms of photography, Realme 5 comes with quad cameras at its rear. There is a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, EIS an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a tertiary 2MP depth sensor and a fourth 2MP macro sensor with f/2,4 aperture. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie and gets the power from a whopping 5000mAh battery. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor housed within the notch.

What Do We Think

Given that the Realme 5 is already a bestseller in the Indian market and hundreds of thousands of users have already shown interest in these smartphones, we can expect the offline availability to lure buyers.

