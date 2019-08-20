Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro With Quad Cameras Launched In India, Price Starts From Rs. 9,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have been launched in India today. Along with these smartphones featuring quad cameras at the rear, the company also launched a new pair of wireless earphones called Realme Buds 2, Realme iconic case and Realme tote bag. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth also claimed that it is the fastest brand to reach a milestone of 8 million shipments and now it has 10 million users in India.

Realme 5 Specifications

Realme 5 features a Crystal Design with a holographic color effect. The device has been launched in two colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. It comes fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-Drop display with a screen-to-body ratio of 78%. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdrgon 665 SoC based on the 11nm manufacturing process.

Notably, Realme 5 becomes the first phone to ship with Snapdragon 665 SoC in India. It has been launched in three storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM. There is a microSD card slot for expandable storage support up to 256GB.

For imaging, the Realme 5 comes with quad cameras at the rear. It features a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, EIS an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a tertiary 2MP depth sensor and a fourth 2MP macro sensor with f/2,4 aperture. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie and gets the power from a whopping 5000mAh battery. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor housed within the notch.

Realme 5 Pro Specifications

Realme 5 Pro has a similar design Crystal Design with holographic effect. It has been launched in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green color options. The smartphone bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At its core, the smartphone uses an octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE paired with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

On the imaging front, the device has quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS and LED flash, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with 119-degree field of view with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 5 Pro gets the power from a 4035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It is touted to charge the device up to 55% in just 30 minutes.

Realme 5, 5 Pro Price And Availability

Realme 5 comes in three storage variants such as 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and these are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. It will go on sale from August 27 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 Pro comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device is priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale from September 4 via Flipkart and Realme.com. The company also launched the Realme iconic case for Rs. 399 and it will be available from September 21. The Realme Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 599.

Best Mobiles in India