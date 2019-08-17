Realme 5 Pro Spotted On Geekbench With Snapdragon 712 SoC And 8GB RAM: Check The CPU Performance News oi-Vivek

Realme is gearing up for the launch of two new smartphones -- the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro on August 20. The company has already confirmed some of the features and specifications of these smartphones through various teasers. Now, the possible Realme 5 Pro with the internal name Realme RMX1901has been spotted on Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The listing does say that the Redmi 5 Pro comes with Snapdragon 710 chipset, as the Snapdragon 712 processor is an overclocked edition of the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The smartphone also offers 8GB RAM and we expect to see additional models with 4GB and 6GB RAM as well.

The Snapdragon 712 is the newest 700 tier chipset from Qualcomm based on 10nm fabrication. It has a total of eight CPU cores with up to 2.3GHz clock speed and Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme 5 Pro CPU Performance

According to the listing, the device scores 1513 points on single-core and 5795 points on multi-core CPU performance test. The listing also confirms that the Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS, possibly with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

These CPU cores are in-line with the Vivo Z1 Pro, which is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Our Opinion On The Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro turns out to be a great mid-tier smartphone. As already confirmed by the company, the device comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Charge 3.0. The Realme 5 Pro is most likely to compete against the likes of the Redmi K20, Vivo Z1 Pro, Oppo K3, and other mid-tier devices.

