Realme 5 Pro Receives Rs. 1,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?
Realme 5 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones with a quad-camera system in the Indian market. It features a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor at the rear along with a combination of ultra-wide-angle lens, depth sensor, and a dedicated macro lens. Now, this smartphone is in the headlines as it has received a price cut.
Realme 5 Pro Price Cut
The Realme 5 Pro was launched back in August 2019. It comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Later, the company launched a variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.
Now, all the storage options of the Realme 5 Pro have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which makes this smartphone even more affordable for interested buyers. After the price cut, the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is available for Rs. 12,999, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is available for Rs. 13,999 and the other variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM for Rs. 15,999. The 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 16,999.
Realme 5 Pro: Should You Buy?
As mentioned above, the USP of the Realme 5 Pro is its quad-camera setup at the rear. The device flaunts a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS and LED flash, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with 119-degree field of view with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ dewdrop notch, a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, and a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the Realme offering makes use of a Snapdragon 712 SoC and a 4035mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.
Given that the Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 across all storage variants, it could be a good buy for the budget smartphone buyers who want to experience having quad cameras and other goodies.
