Realme 5 Visits Geekbench: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Confirmed

Realme has scheduled its next smartphone launch on August 20, where the company is expected to unveil its first quad-camera smartphone - the Realme 5. Now, the alleged device with the internal name realme RMX1911 has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming some of the specifications of the device.

Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

As per the listing, the Realme 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 - the same chipset that also powers the Xiaomi Mi A3. This is an octa-core processor based on 11nm fabrication process. The SoC comes with Adreno 610 GPU with Snapdragon X12 LTE modem.

The chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and the phone runs on Android 9 Pie. On the single-core performance, the Realme 5 scored 1525 points and on the multi-core the phone logged 5498 points. These CPU scores are quite similar to the Mi A3.

Realme 5 Expected Specifications

The Realme 5 is speculated to come with an IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, a water-drop notch display design, and will be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The phone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a depth lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens.

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart and the recent leaks suggest that the base variant of the Realme 5 might cost around Rs. 8,999, making it the most affordable quad-camera smartphone in the country.

Our Opinion On The Realme 5

We are just a few days away from the launch of the Realme 5. The company is packing some innovative features at affordable pricing and the phone is most likely to be the best camera performer in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and other upcoming smartphones.

