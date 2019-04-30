Realme might bring foldable phones in the future News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme is in plans to bring foldable phones if it is practical for users.

Last year, Oppo announced a sub-brand called Realme targeted at the price conscious consumers. Initially, it was rolled out as an online-only brand but it is focusing on the offline market presence these days as its reach has increased. The company recently launched the Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 smartphones in India. And, it is in plans of launching these phones in China.

Now, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed a few of their future plans in an interview with GSMArena. In the interview, he has talked about the company's plans to tap into the global markets, plans of venturing into the 5G sector and more.

Realme's expansion plans

Until recently, the company was available only in India. After gaining enough traction in the country, Realme is now in plans to expand to the Chinese market by June. The brand opened an official Weibo page confirming its expansion to the country. Besides China, the company is in plans to launch its phones in the US and Europe as well.

In the interview, the CEO added that the Realme smartphones will be available only in Europe and customers can buy them without any carrier. This makes us believe that the phones will be unlocked.

Besides smartphones, the company will also launch smart accessories alongside rolling out software updates. Notably, the Realme 3 Pro will be the first one to receive the Android Q update.

Realme has foldable phones and 5G plans

When asked about the portfolio that they will be focusing on, the company CEO clarified that they will focus on price brackets from $100 (approx. Rs. 7,000) to $300 (approx. Rs. 21,000). Realme will think about 5G phones once the technology arrives. Given that operators in India are ready to bring the next-generation connectivity, they might bring 5G phones even next year.

Though it is a budget-friendly brand, he stated that they may bring foldable phones too if the same makes sense for the users. And, it is stated that whatever technology they bring should be practical for users. He clarified that they will wait for the technology to evolve completely and make the move after the third or fourth generation models.