Realme 5G Smartphones With Qualcomm Chipsets Under Works

Realme says it will be the first company in the world to launch a 5G smartphone with a Qualcomm 5G chipset. At the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in China, Realme confirmed the new 5G smartphone. CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the company is planning to launch mid-range 5G smartphones to India.

Realme revealed in September it plans to integrate the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipset with 5G support. The company says the Realme 5G smartphones would be launched by the end of this year. On the other hand, the mid-range 5G smartphones would come to India by the end of 2020, notes Sheth.

Realme 5G Smartphone With Qualcomm

IFA 2019 event saw the launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 600, 700, and 800 series of 5G chipsets. Qualcomm notes that the Snapdragon 600 and the 700 5G chipsets are mainly for mid-range and budget 5G smartphones. However, Realme plans to use the Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset for its upcoming 5G smartphone. Qualcomm notes the Snapdragon 800 chipsets are for high-end smartphones.

The upcoming Realme 5G smartphone would also include the new AI Engine by Qualcomm and the Qualcomm Elite Gaming support. Eager users should note that even Realme launches the 5G smartphone at the promised date, it'll take another couple of years for a complete 5G rollout. It would take another year for 5G to launch in India, that too, in metropolitan cities. But the company says that 5G smartphones will hit the Indian market even before the 5G network rolls out.

Realme 5G Smartphone Coming Soon

While Realme boasts of its ambition to launch the world's first 5G smartphone with a Qualcomm chipset, other smartphone makers are pitching their 5G handsets. Brands like OPPO, Nokia, Motorola, LG, Redmi, Vivo, and others will also be using Qualcomm's new 5G chipsets.

Considering that Realme is a relatively new brand, the company has been doing quite well in the highly-competitive smartphone market. It recently launched the world's first smartphone with a 64MP rear camera in the form of the Realme XT. Now it plans to launch the world's first 5G smartphone. We need to wait and see who'd win the 5G race.

