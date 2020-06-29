Realme 5i, Realme 6 Get Price Hike Up To Rs. 1,000 In India

ENGLISH

    Of late, we have been coming across price hike imposed on several smartphones. Previously, in April this year, there was a price hike due to the increase in the GST rate on many smartphones in the country. Like the other brands, Realme has also imposed a price hike now and the Realme 5i and Realme 6 have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 1,000 now.

    Notably, prior to the price hike of the Realme 5i and Realme 6, the company was in the tech headlines as it increased the cost of the Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 respectively. This price hike took the cost of the Realme Narzo 10A base variant to Rs. 8,999 instead of its previous price of Rs. 8,499. The other 4GB RAM variant launched recently did not see any price hike. And, the Realme C3 variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999.

    Realme 5i Price Hike Details

    The Realme 5i was previously priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The high-end variant of the smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space was priced at Rs. 10,999. After the price hike of Rs. 1,000, the cost of these two variants of the smartphone has been increased to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

    Realme 6 Price Hike Details

    Talking about the Realme 6, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, Rs. 15,999 for the mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and Rs. 16,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, as a result of the price hike, these variants of Realme 6 are priced at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively.

     

    Should You Buy?

    Well, if you want to get your hands on any of these Realme smartphones, then the price hike might disappoint you. However, you can choose to buy them online as there will be some attractive offers and discounts that you can avail online. So, which one of these Realme smartphones are you interested in buying?

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
