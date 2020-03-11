Realme 6 First Sale Today At 12PM: Offers, Features, Specifications, And Everything You Need To Know

Realme 6 First Sale Deals And Offers

The Realme 6 will be available in three storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs. 12,999. The mid-tier model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM for Rs. 14,999. Lastly, the high-end variant of the Realme 6 will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB and comes with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 15,999 and all three models will be available in Comet White and Comet Blue color.

As per the offers, ICICI Bank card users will get flat Rs. 750 off on all three models. This applies to both credit and debit cards.

Realme 6 Highlight Features

The Realme 6 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 6.5-inch IPS display, offering FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the smartphone in less than a fraction of second.

Powering the Realme 6 is the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the same chipset which is also seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is an octa-core processor with a higher clock speed GPU, which results in better gaming performance. Besides, the phone uses LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage on all three models, which makes the Realme 6 fast and snappy. As per the software, out-of-the-box, the Realme 6 comes with Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin on top.

The phone does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots along with a dedicated microSD card for additional storage expansion. Besides, the Realme 6 does support Widevine L1 certification as well.

On to the cameras, the Realme 6 beholds a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2MP macro lens, again with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

A 4,300 mAh battery fuels the Realme 6 with support for 30W fast charger (included in the package), making it the most affordable smartphone with 30W fast charging support.

Which Realme 6 Should You Buy?

We are still evaluating the Realme 6 and you can wait for our complete review or read the first impression of the Realme 6 here. If you are short on budget, then consider the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which costs Rs. 12,999. However, if you are considering the mid-range variant, then add another thousand and go for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.