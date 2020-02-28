Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Render And Price Leak Days Ahead Of Launch

Well, a report by The Unbiased Blog has shared a render that shows the front design of both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. In addition to the render, the publication also reveals the alleged pricing of the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme 6, 6 Pro Render

Going by the leaked render, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones seem to sport a punch-hole display with different cutouts. The Pro model seems to flaunt a pill-shaped punch-hole at the top left corner to house dual selfie camera sensors. While one is a regular sensor, the other seems to be an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Furthermore, the report claims that the Realme 6 Pro's dual selfie camera setup will mimic that of the Poco X2. And, the device is said to arrive a screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the Realme 6, the device seems to have a single punch-hole cutout, a regular 60Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC. Both smartphones appear to flaunt an IPS LCD display and arrive with slim bezels except for the noticeable chin.

Realme 6 Pro Stops By Geekbench

Recently, the Realme 6 Pro, which is the most advanced one among the duo stopped by the Geekbench database. Going by the benchmark listing, this smartphone is said to be the world's first smartphone to get the power from a Snapdragon 720G processor. It is likely to arrive with 8GB of RAM and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As of now, the battery capacity of both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro remain unknown but the latter is said to support 30W rapid charging technology. And, the official landing page meant for these smartphones shows that there will be a quad-camera module with the Pro variant having a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Price Leak

Without stopping with the leaked renders, the publication also reveals the alleged pricing of the Realme 6 series. Going by the same, the standard Realme 6 is said to be priced starting from Rs. 9,999. And, the Realme 6 Pro is believed to be launched starting from Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Though the publication reveals the alleged render and pricing of the upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company. As the launch is slated for March 5, we can get further details in the coming days.