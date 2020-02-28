ENGLISH

    Realme 6 Pro With 8GB RAM, Android 10 Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch its new series of the smartphone on March 5, it could be the Realme 6 Pro. There are many reports which claim some key specifications of the smartphone. Amid all the rumors and speculation, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking test disclosing some important information about the smartphone ahead of its launch.

    Realme 6 Pro With 8GB RAM, Android 10 Spotted On Geekbench Listing

     

    Realme is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on March 5 to launch its most awaited Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. At the event, the company is also confirmed to announce a fitness band alongside smartphones. The official teasers suggest that the phones will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and quad-camera setup.

    The Realme smartphone is listed on the Geekbench benchmark test with a model number RMX2061 and it is claimed to be the model number of the Realme 6 Pro. Earlier, the smartphone was also spotted on the IMDA certification site with the same model number.

    Realme 6 Pro With 8GB RAM, Android 10 Spotted On Geekbench Listing

    According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme 6 Pro will be backed by an 8GB of RAM and run on the latest Android 10 operating system. The listing also suggests that the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by the 1.8Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. However, the name of the SoC is not disclosed on the listing.

    Earlier leaks and rumors suggest that the Realme 6 Pro will feature a 720G SoC. The Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone scored 571 in the single-core test and 1676 in the multi-core test.

    Realme 6 Pro With 8GB RAM, Android 10 Spotted On Geekbench Listing

     

    According to the official teasers, the Realme 6 Pro is said to feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a 20x zoom telephoto lens, and a macro lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it is said to feature a dual-punch hole camera setup for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone is also confirmed to arrive with a 30W fast charging technology support.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
