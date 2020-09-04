Realme 6, Realme 6i Get Price Cut In India: New Price Details, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme India has announced a price cut for the Realme 6 and the Realme 6i. The Realme 6i has received this price cut a month after its launch in the country. The handset was launched in July at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

After the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now available at Rs. 13,999. However, the 4GB model will be available at the same price. Coming to the Realme 6, which was launched with a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Due to the GST, the price of phones was increased after the launch.

However, after the price cut the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme 6 now will be available at Rs. 13,999, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 14,999. Lastly, customers can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999.

Realme 6i Features

Speaking of the specifications, the Realme 6i adorns a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display which offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset gets power from the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor. Running the Realme UI based on Android 10, the handset packs a quad-camera along with a 48MP main lens. It also gets a 16MP front-facing camera and there is a 4300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging.

If you are looking for a smartphone with great camera features, standard connectivity options, high refresh rate display under Rs. 15,000 then you can pick the Realme 6i.

Realme 6 Features

The Realme 6 also packs a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and a quad-camera setup. However, the Realme 6 gets a 64MP main lens which is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. The handset also gets fuel from a 4300 mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

Both handsets pack decent features at an affordable price. However, if you need more internal storage, can choose the Realme 6. It also offers a 64MP main sensor.

