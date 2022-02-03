ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced: 50MP Triple Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Tipped

    By
    |

    Realme 9 Pro series is the talk of the town as its launch seems imminent. Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ for the Indian market. The teaser poster and the invite were shared on Realme's social media platforms. The upcoming Realme 9 Pro series will launch on February 16 in India.

     
    Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced For February 16

    Realme 9 Pro Launch Date Announced

    The Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ will be launched on February 16 at 1:30 PM, Indian time. The brand took to its social media platforms to share the invite and the launch date of the new series. One can see the teaser poster with the brand ambassador and Indian cricketer, K.L. Rahul.

    And like most events for the past two years, this too will be a virtual one. Realme fans and interested people can watch the event live-stream on Realme's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Plus, the dedicated page for the Realme 9 Pro series includes a Notify Me button for interested buyers.

    Realme 9 Pro Series: What To Expect?

    Realme has been steadily teasing the upcoming 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ smartphones. The key highlight here seems to be the camera capabilities of the smartphones, which is the 50MP Sony IMX766 lens on flagship smartphones. We also know the Realme 9 Pro series is going to be mid-range devices, which is said to redefine mid-range camera capability.

    Realme 9 Pro+: Expected Features

    As the name suggests, the Realme 9 Pro+ is going to be the high-end device of the two. Some of the features tipped include a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display. It has been teased with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Plus, a 16MP selfie camera was also rumored.

     

    Under the hood, the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to draw power from the Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. One can also expect the 65W fast charging support with a 4,500 mAh battery. Plus, the Realme 9 Pro+ was teased with a color-changing panel to take on the competition in terms of design and style.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphones news mobiles
    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X