Realme aims to sell 15 million units in India by 2019 end: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Realme unveiled its first exclusive kiosk at their pop-up sale in New Delhi.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is now eyeing to sell 15 million handsets in India by the end of 2019.

"We are targeting to sell at least 15 million handsets this year and I believe in sales numbers," IANS quoted Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

The company is also planning to set up six exclusive stores in metros by the end of 2019 and the first store will be opened in July.

Meanwhile, Realme unveiled its first exclusive kiosk at their pop-up sale in New Delhi. The kiosk enables easy access to customers to experience and purchase realme offerings.

Sheth, said, "Our fans are at the core of every decision we take- be it the products, features or pricing and we are excited to launch our first Kiosk today. I'm grateful for the passion and love we received today, as some of our fans traveled from different states and even skipped exams to join us. We will expand more in the offline segment to give more 'touch and feel' experience of the products to our customers."

Realme plans to inaugurate 50 exclusive brand kiosks by end of 2019 across Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. Realme's comprehensive product portfolio such as realme C1, realme U1, realme 2 Pro, realme 3, realme Buds, realme tech backpack will be available at the Kiosk and realme 3 pro, the brand's latest flagship will be available next month onwards at the realme kiosk.

Currently, Reakme has a retail presence in 50 cities across 4800+ stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh to name a few and is expanding footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands.