    The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is quite popular amongst the masses for its affordable smartphones. The company has launched a bunch of smartphones this year including the Realme 3 lineup, Realme C2, and the Realme X. The company is one of those brands which is dominating the budget smartphone segment in India besides Xiaomi and Honor amongst others.

    Realme assures two-year Android update cycle for all its smartphones

     

    Realme is also well known for releasing timely software updates for its smartphones. Recently, the company had made an announcement that all of the Realme smartphones which were launched in the past will get an Android Pie OS. The company revealed this during the launch of the Realme 3 smartphone earlier this year. Now, the company has revealed some more information on the firmware update rollouts for the Realme smartphone.

    Realme has now revealed that all the of the smartphones launched by the brand will get Android firmware updates including security patches and new versions for 2 years following their launch. For instance, the Realme devices that were launched in the year 2018 will get timely Android updates till the year 2020 and the devices launched in 2019 will receive updates till 2021.

    It is worth noting the fact that the recently launched Realme 3 Pro is already set to receive an Android Q update. Besides, the company has also assured that there will no pop-up ads that will be displayed on the Realme smartphones. It is good to see that the company is making efforts to further improve the overall user experience of its older releases.

    Just to recall, Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO, has revealed some information on the availability of the Realme X in the Indian market. Sheth recently took to Twitter to reveal that the Realme X will be launched with some different hardware as compared to Chinese variant of the device. The mid-range smartphone is tipped to carry an approximate price tag of Rs 18,000 and will be available in Onion and Garlic color options.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
