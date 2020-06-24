Realme C11 Announcement Slated For June 30: What We Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous leaks and speculations, there seems to be an official confirmation regarding when we can expect the Realme C11 to be announced. As speculated earlier, it has been confirmed that the Realme C11 will be the world's first smartphone to use the MediaTek Helio G35. On the contrary, there are speculations that the Redmi 9C could be the first one to feature this chipset.

Going by the official confirmation from the company, the Realme C11 is all set to be unveiled on June 30 via an online event in Malaysia. The official Realme Malaysia Facebook handle confirms that the device will use the octa-core 12nm Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz.

Realme C11 Rumored Specifications

Recently, a leaked press render revealed the possible design of the Realme C11. It hinted at the presence of slim bezels at the sides and a relatively noticeable bottom bezel. Also, it showed the device in gray and green color options. Besides these, the smartphone was seen to sport a different design at the rear along with dual cameras at the top left corner housed within a squarish module. Another leak followed revealing what we can expect the Realme C11 in terms of specifications.

From the previous leaks, the Realme C11 appears to flaunt a 6.52-inch HD+ minidrop display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under its hood, the smartphone is hinted to use a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC teamed up with ARM GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space and expandable storage space of up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Likely to run Realme UI on top of Android 10, the upcoming Realme smartphone is said to flaunt two camera sensors at its rear - a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. And, it is expected to arrive with standard connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM and a juicy 5000mAh battery.

Our Take On Realme C11

The company is yet to reveal any official word regarding when we can expect it to be launched in the global markets including India. Maybe, a June 25th launch along with the Realme X3 series is possible. If not the launch, at least an announcement of the launch date could happen. As it will be an entry-level offering, we can expect the Realme C11 to be a stiff rival to the Redmi 8 with similar specs.

Best Mobiles in India